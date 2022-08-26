Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

