Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,563,000.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IZRL opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.

