Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

MORT opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

