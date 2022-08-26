Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 296,872 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,872 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PTBD opened at $21.25 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

