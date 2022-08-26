Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Melius began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.01 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

