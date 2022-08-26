Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65.

