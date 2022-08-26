PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Position Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,234 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

PDC Energy stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $80,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,975.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,494,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $80,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,975.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,053,430. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.