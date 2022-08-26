Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

