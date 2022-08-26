Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $23.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.90% from the stock’s current price.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.01 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $120.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,270,000 after purchasing an additional 215,669 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

