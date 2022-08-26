Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.08

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
