Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) vs. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Financial Comparison

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -119.54% -58.92% -51.39% Advanced Micro Devices 14.51% 15.17% 12.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Micro Devices 0 7 21 1 2.79

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Peraso and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus price target of $125.93, suggesting a potential upside of 29.59%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Peraso.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peraso and Advanced Micro Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $5.68 million 8.69 -$10.91 million ($0.59) -3.83 Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 9.55 $3.16 billion $2.38 40.83

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Peraso has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Peraso on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc. operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and programmable hyperspeed engine to allow user-defined functions or algorithms. In addition, the company offers quad partition rate which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products enable various applications, such as 5G with low latency and high reliability, multi-gigabit, mmWave links over 25 kilometers, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides processors for desktop and notebook personal computers under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, AMD FX, AMD A-Series, and AMD PRO A-Series processors brands; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Embedded Radeon graphics brands; and professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands. It also offers Radeon Instinct, Radeon PRO V-series, and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers; chipsets under the AMD trademark; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

