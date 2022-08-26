Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 309,364 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 214% compared to the typical volume of 98,479 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.9% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 777,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

PBR stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.2949 dividend. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

