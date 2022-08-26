Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.21. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAHC. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

