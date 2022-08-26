Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.21. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.51.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
