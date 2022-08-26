Plug Power Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 91,482 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the typical daily volume of 72,928 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Plug Power by 62.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Plug Power by 1,642.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

