PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Up 8.3%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82. 1,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 603,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Several research firms recently commented on PMVP. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $662.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 848.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 81,822 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 514,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 160,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

