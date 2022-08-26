PotCoin Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $779,989.02 and $1,219.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,405.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,652.87 or 0.07721611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00169871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00261489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00715086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00591782 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000961 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,738,795 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

