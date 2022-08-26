PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 64,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

