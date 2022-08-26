PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.
PowerFleet Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $123.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.29.
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
