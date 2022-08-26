PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $123.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerFleet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PowerFleet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 9.1% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 29.6% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 22.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

