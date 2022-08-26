Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,968 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Apogee Enterprises worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

