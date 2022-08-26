Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Marcus & Millichap worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of MMI stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.