Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.13 and a 12-month high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $163,497.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,817.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,954. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $720,817.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.