Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,811 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of La-Z-Boy worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LZB. StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LZB stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $684.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 6.73%. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 17.55%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

