Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of LiveRamp worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,661,000 after acquiring an additional 523,243 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 133,924 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,821,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,268,000 after buying an additional 112,203 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

