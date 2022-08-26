Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Pro-Dex Stock Up 2.2 %
PDEX opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.01.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
