Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

PDEX opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

