Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 29.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $576,874.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,713 shares of company stock worth $74,593 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Articles

