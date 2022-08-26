Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

