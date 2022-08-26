Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Churchill Downs by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHDN. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.40. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The company had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

