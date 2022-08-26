Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $914,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.5% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.5% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM opened at $48.57 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -220.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

