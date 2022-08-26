Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

VVV stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

