Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $135.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

