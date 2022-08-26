Profund Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

