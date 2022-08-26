Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 36.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 66,292 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,328,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,094,000 after purchasing an additional 168,389 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.04 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

