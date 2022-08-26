Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 204,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 2.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading

