Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $511,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $30.24 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

