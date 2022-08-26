Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $162.98.

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

