Profund Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Gartner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $305.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.04 and a 200-day moving average of $273.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.