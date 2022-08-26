Profund Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of PCH opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

