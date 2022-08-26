Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 67.5% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.3 %

ASO opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

