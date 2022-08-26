Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after buying an additional 392,120 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,376,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after buying an additional 277,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

