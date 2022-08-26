ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

NYSE:FR opened at $53.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

