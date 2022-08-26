ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Medpace by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Medpace by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 25.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $169.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.85. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

