Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

