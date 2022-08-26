Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.