PureFi Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $336,951.28 (UFI)

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. PureFi Protocol has a total market capitalization of $336,951.28 and approximately $65,511.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PureFi Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PureFi Protocol has traded down 4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00778991 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016259 BTC.
PureFi Protocol Profile
PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,122,962 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
Buying and Selling PureFi Protocol
