Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ERO. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.45.

Ero Copper Stock Up 0.9 %



Shares of ERO opened at C$13.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$25.83.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

