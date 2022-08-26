Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Issued By Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter.
New Gold Stock Up 1.1 %
NGD stock opened at C$0.93 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.
Insider Transactions at New Gold
In related news, Director Renaud Adams acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$55,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,194,215.40. In other New Gold news, Director Renaud Adams bought 53,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,194,215.40. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$710,841.03. Insiders have bought a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,060 over the last ninety days.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.