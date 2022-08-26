Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Issued By Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGD. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.92.

NGD stock opened at C$0.93 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$634.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.

Insider Transactions at New Gold

In related news, Director Renaud Adams acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$55,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,194,215.40. In other New Gold news, Director Renaud Adams bought 53,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,194,215.40. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$710,841.03. Insiders have bought a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,060 over the last ninety days.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

