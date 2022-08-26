Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

Shares of CME opened at $199.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

