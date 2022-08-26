Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harbor Custom Development in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Harbor Custom Development’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Harbor Custom Development’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

NASDAQ HCDI opened at $1.25 on Friday. Harbor Custom Development has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Buying and Selling at Harbor Custom Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCDI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Harbor Custom Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter Frederick Walker acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $57,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Harbor Custom Development

(Get Rating)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.