Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,926 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Steelcase by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 341.20%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

