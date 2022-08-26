Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $284,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

